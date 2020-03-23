Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Italy overtakes China as death toll hits 10,000; WHO says virus spreading faster as 100,000 cases reported within 12 days

- WHO says coronavirus is fast spreading globally as 100,000 cases were recorded within a period of twelve days

- WHO said the first 100,000 cases were recorded in just three months of the disease but the virus is spreading beyond boundaries

- Meanwhile, not less than 10,000 deaths have been recorded globally due to the coronavirus according to findings by Johns Hopkins University

Not less than 10,000 deaths have been recorded globally due to the coronavirus outbreak across countries and territories according to statistics by the Johns Hopkins University.

Since its emergence in China, more than 220,229 cases have been recorded globally with the death toll as a result of the disease tragically standing on 8,982 figure, Bloomberg reports.

According to Worldometers, 176 countries and territories around the world have been hit with the deadly virus, with more than 633 cases officially confirmed in Africa.

Covid-19 death toll hits 10,000 globally as WHO says 100,000 cases reported in 12 days.

Source: Twitter

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the rate at which the virus spreads is getting to a point of fright as 100,000 cases were recorded within the space of twelve days globally compared to another 100,000 cases recorded in its first three-month stage.

No testing centre in 4 geo-political zones as coronavirus cases hit 12 in Nigeria

Covid-19 cases in Africa

WHO also disclosed that not less than seventeen casualties were recorded within the period of twenty-four hours in Africa. The organisation made this known on Wednesday, March 18, as it was officially confirmed that 33 countries in Africa have recorded cases of coronavirus.

In Africa, within four-eight hours, Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia have recorded first cases, with Egypt still topping the index chat with 210 cases.

As the virus bites harders in Africa, lives have been put on the red line after South Africa confirmed 116 cases, while Algeria has 75 confirmed cases.

Globally, China, where the disease originated, is still topping the casualty chart with 80,500 infected people and over 3,000 deaths, though recently, the country has recorded fewer cases due to preventive measure taken.

In Europe, Italy's over 60 million population is being threatened as cases are daily recorded together with casualties. The country has now overtaken China due to recent rises in cases.

Coronavirus: Here are 10 states with confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter is in self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom. This was disclosed by the first lady, Aisha Buhari, in a series of tweets released today, Thursday, March 19.

The first lady also revealed that she has shut down her office for two weeks. She disclosed that some of her staff also returned from the UK, hence the reason for taking the decision.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street Gist: Do you think Nigeria can quickly overcome Coronavirus like Ebola - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...