Coronavirus: Nigerians clearing out chloroquine from stores after Trump’s comment

- Nigerians have started rushing to buy chloroquine following statement from President Donald Trump that the drug had been approved to treat coronavirus

- A visit to some Pharmacies in Lagos and Abuja showed that chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, was in high demand

- Findings also showed that there was a rush for chloroquine in many pharmacies located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

The demand for chloroquine increased across Lagos and Abuja after President Donald Trump said the drug had been approved to treat coronavirus.

The Cable reported that a visit to some Pharmacies in Lagos and Abuja showed that Nigerians were rushing to buy chloroquine.

Coronavirus: Nigerians clear out chloroquine from stores after Trump’s comment

At Chris Health Pharmacy in Onilekere area of Lagos, the store owner who gave his name as Chris said he was yet to understand why people trooped in to buy chloroquine.

He stated that all his packs of chloroquine finished on Thursday evening, March 19, noting that only one person bought 15 packs and promised to return to buy more when available.

A similar scenario reportedly played out at the Ojota/Ogudu axis and other pharmacies in Lagos where chloroquine was reportedly in high demand.

Also in Abuja three of the pharmacies in Garki area of the state were selling the drug within the price range of N200 to N250, while it sold for N500 in another.

At Glotop Pharmacy, located close to Apo legislative quarters, the drug was already sold out at the rate of N500.

An official at the pharmacy said the drug was not in high demand before but people have been rushing it following the statement by President Trump.

Findings by the newspaper showed that there was a rush for chloroquine in other pharmacies in Abuja.

Chloroquine is a drug used to treat malaria and severe arthritis, there are claims that the drug has proved effective in the treatment of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pastor TB Joshua of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has reacted to the government’s ban on large gatherings and open worships.

The pastor took to his social media page to speak to followers. In a video shared on the official Facebook page of the church, TB Joshua told followers to obey the government and listen to the instructions given to them.

The man of God assured Christians that they are not alone. He noted that he is on his knees praying to God on behalf of the nation.

Still on health, following the government's directive concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastor William Kumuyi, the general superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has suspended all Sunday services at the church’s headquarters in Gbagada.

According to Leadership, the church’s Tuesday Leadership meeting and the Saturday Workers meeting at the headquarter was also cancelled due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic

Kumuyi in a memo signed by the church's secretary, S.M. Afuwapeto to all groups and districts, explained that the effected changes in local districts and locations are in compliance with the Lagos state government’s order to suspend religious gathering of over 50 people.

