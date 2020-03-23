Home | News | General | Religion hasn’t ended us a country, lack of quality education has - Lady says amidst coronavirus spread in Nigeria

As new cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spread in different parts of the world, many have people have resorted to following precautions advised by health experts while others are simply suffice in trusting God for protection.

Amidst it all, a Nigerian lady on micro blogging platform, Twitter, recently came out to clear the misconception a lot of people have about religion and education.

The lady identified as Bunmi noted that she often laughs whenever she comes across anyone that says religion has ended Nigeria.

“When I hear religion has ended this country, I laugh because it’s the same disease affecting every binary thinking Nigerian,” her tweet read in part.

Explaining her point of view further, Bunmi pointed out that religion has not ended Nigerians. She, however, submitted that a lack of quality education that supports pragmatic thinking is the main culprit.

Bunmi also made a reference to the Jews who are known to be highly spiritual and equally smart.

See her post below:

The post elicited mixed reactions from her followers on the social media platform.

"I agree with this breakdown but still, certain religious interpretations often times keep us in very willful ignorance, dampening curiosity and the examination of anything on the outside. To do or react to certain things doesn't need quality education but instead an open mind," one follower tweeted at her.

Read what others had to say below:

Bunmi was also spotted in an exchange with a follower that engaged her submission. See tweets below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that a Nigerian woman identified as Ndi Kato shared a personal experience with her son’s school. Ndi Kato said that she called the management of her child's school to know the steps they are taking on coronavirus. The woman said she was told that the blood of Jesus will cover them.

[embedded content]

