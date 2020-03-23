Home | News | General | Matthew Koma marries Hillary Duff

Matthew Koma is an American singer, DJ, songwriter as well as a record producer. He is one of the loved and celebrated singers globally. He is best-known for a number of his hit songs, including the popular Zedd’s Spectrum. His popularity shot, even more, when he won the Grammy Award for “Clarity,” not to mention the fact that his marriage to Duff brought him a lot more fans.

Matthew Bair was born on June 2, 1987. He is, however, known popularly to fans by his stage name Matthew Koma. The 32-year-old is an American singer, songwriter, DJ, and record producer by profession. Matthew Koma is famed for his excellent song-writing skills. He is credited for numerous hit songs, top on the list being Zedd's "Spectrum." Apart from his successful music career, the singer is also known for numerous other achievements in life. Read on to discover more.

Profile summary

Real name: Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma Birthday : 2 June 1987

: 2 June 1987 Place of birth : Seaford, New York, the U.S

: Seaford, New York, the U.S Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Ashkenazi Jewish

: Ashkenazi Jewish Profession : American singer, DJ, songwriter, and record producer

: American singer, DJ, songwriter, and record producer Spouse: Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Parents: Gerald D. Bair and Rhonda D. Bair

Matthew Koma early life

Matthew Koma was born on Seaford, New York, the U.S, in 1987, to Gerald D. Bair and Rhonda D. Bair. His birthday is on the 2nd of June every year, making him a Gemini. He holds American nationality but is of Ashkenazi Jewish ethnicity. He attended and graduated from Seaford High School.

Matt Koma career

Matthew knew at a very early age that he would venture into music. His passion for the craft began when he was just a young boy. Professionally, he started as a delicate artist/lyricist. He teamed up with specialists like Kelly Clarkson, Tinashe, Hilary Duff, and Bruce Springsteen, a move that saw his career grow tremendously.

He worked and made himself an expert in the punk routine. This helped him become a music composer at a rather early age since he was just 9 years old. By the time he was turning 16, Matthew had learned to score a distributing bargain.

Just before his first massive hit that came out in 2012, Matthew worked with Jimmy Lovine. He was signed to work in Interscope Records. Afterward, he went on to release his first EP, which he named Parachute. It includes four tracks called Alex da Kid, Sam Watters, Twice as Nice, and Ari Levine.

Till this date, Matthew has worked in I Wish (My Taylor Swift), Life’s About to Get Good, The Tracks of My Tears, and Serotonin. During August 2018, he released On The Five by working with Winnetka Bowling League via RCA Records. Furthermore, he has gained massive attention on the social media platform.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff

Apart from having a successful career, Matthew has also been on the limelight recently because of his marriage and relationship. Who is Hilary Duff married to? Well, it turns out that he is the husband of the famous actress, Hillary Duff. The two had been together for quite some time, since 2017. They welcomed a child together in 2018.

Who did Matthew Koma marry? In December 2019, Hilary and Matthew married in a private ceremony at their shared Beverly Hills mansion. This answers all the questions and curiosities about Hilary Duff husband. Hilary Duff is officially a married woman! She recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend at a secret ceremony this past weekend.

So, who is Hilary Duff's partner?

The actress got married to popular artist Matthew Koma. Who is Hilary Duff's baby daddy? Matthew is the father of Hilary's second child, a baby girl named Banks Violet Bair, who was born late last in 2018. In addition to their daughter, Hilary also has a son, Luca, who’s 6, with her former husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma became close in 2017. Matthew, like Hilary, is also a singer, songwriter, and producer. Hilary and Matthew have kept a pretty low-profile and have not been seen posting a ton of pics of them on social media. Hilary Duff and husband only share a few pics of themselves online, including moments where they are with their kids. One of the most popular pics is their wedding picture.

Fans and followers agree that the Hilary Duff Matthew Koma couple is one of the most adorable celebrity couple out there. There wedding was a low-key one held quietly in LA.

The actress posted a photo of herself and Matthew at the wedding. The pic captures the two of them posing in front of a vintage station wagon with the words "just married" written on the back window. Hilary's post was followed by a simple, one-word caption writing, "This." According to People, a close source said the wedding took place at Hilary's house. The source further revealed that it was a family and close friends affair only.

Top facts you will love to learn about Bill Hudson

Where it all started?

Before the D-day, the couple was dating. In May 2019, Matthew popped the question. It was clear that he adores Hilary. Whenever they posted anything about themselves, it would be obvious about how much they love each other. After their marriage, they adopted a puppy together. This was good since Matthew had lost his own dog a year before. He is a serious dog lover.

Apart from his love for pups, he is also a serious bowling champion. His wife knew this too well hence the bowling-themed birthday party he threw for him some time back. He has been described as a professional bowler.

In an interview with E! News, Hilary shared that her mom is a big fan of her boo. This is a great sign since most couples want their parents' approval. Even with all the love the two share online, and all the approvals they get from parents, it turns out that they are an ordinary couple. They have broken up several times, but in the end, love prevailed.

The couple broke up twice. Hilary appeared on The Talk in December 2017, not long after she got back together with Matt for the third time, reports US Weekly. Hilary revealed that their past breakups were caused by timing.

For instance, 2017 may have been rough for the duo, but they got to work things out. They made the announcement about their baby on Instagram. Matthew was elated, saying that their baby would be just as beautiful as her mother. Her birth was also celebrated in a unique manner. Later, Matthew apparently commemorated the birth of his daughter by getting a haircut, and then dying his hair pink, according to Hilary's Instagram stories.

Matthew Koma net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matthew's net worth is estimated to be about $25 million. This amount has accumulated over the years through his acting career.

Matthew Koma is a successful singer. His career life, as well as his personal life, seems to be thriving. With his recent marriage to Duff, a popular actress crowns it all. The two seem to be happy, and fans cannot help but wish them the very best.

