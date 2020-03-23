Home | News | General | I choose to be happy without worrying about COVID19 - Nollywood actress Seilat Adebowale weds

- Nollywood actress, Seilat Adebowale, has officially wedded her boo at a lovely ceremony

- The actress took to social media to share pre-wedding photos as well as photos taken at the marriage registry

- Seilat said that she has decided to be happy despite the fear the coronavirus pandemic has been causing

All over the world today, people are talking about the coronavirus pandemic as many others nurse fears that they might lose their lives or those of their loved ones to it.

The coronavirus started in Wuhan, China, and has now spread to all but one continent in the whole world. As it stands, not even popular personalities are safe from the disease as top people in different fields of life have also tested positive to it.

Despite the obvious gloom that is surrounding the world in these trying times, a few people are still forging ahead with hope as they continue to do things that would make them happy.

Just recently, Nollywood actress, Seilat Adebowale, took to social media via her Instagram page to share the good news of her marriage with her sweetheart.

Seilat shared a pre-wedding photo as well as a photo from the marriage registry as she said that she has decided to be happy despite the fear of COVID-19 that is affecting the world.

She wrote: “I legally got married to my boo today. I am officially a MRS. Today,I have no worries. Today, I choose to be happy without worrying about COVID19 and how it is messing up our wedding plans and putting fear in our mind. Please let us stay safe. Call me MRS ADEYEMO”.

See her post below:

Congratulations to the new couple.

