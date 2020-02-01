COVID-19: No case in Zamfara, says Commissioner
- 2 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Zamfara Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, has described as fake news an online report that the state had recorded its first case of Coronavirus ( COVID-19).
Kanoma dismissed the report in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gusau.
He said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online report that the state has recorded its first suspected Coronavirus.
“I want to say that the report is not true but a mere fabrication by its author, who is a mischief maker.
“I want to call on the general public to disregard that report. Zamfara remains Coronavirus free.’
He urged the people to remain calm and comply with measures and advice given to them in order to prevent the disease.
The commissioner noted that the state government in collaboration with stakeholders had put proactive measures in place to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the state. (NAN)
vanguardngr.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles