COVID-19: No case in Zamfara, says Commissioner
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 13 minutes ago
altThe Zamfara Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, has described as fake news an online report that the state had recorded its first case of Coronavirus ( COVID-19).

Kanoma dismissed the report in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gusau.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online report that the state has recorded its first suspected Coronavirus.

“I want to say that the report is not true but a mere fabrication by its author, who is a mischief maker.

“I want to call on the general public to disregard that report. Zamfara remains Coronavirus free.’

He urged the people to remain calm and comply with measures and advice given to them in order to prevent the disease.

The commissioner noted that the state government in collaboration with stakeholders had put proactive measures in place to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the state.  (NAN)

