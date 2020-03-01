Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains
Saudi Arabia will suspend all domestic flights, buses, taxis, and trains for 14 days to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The move, which goes into effect on Saturday, exempts humanitarian and private flights, as well as ride-sharing apps and buses transporting employees, the agency said.
On Friday, the Health Ministry announced 36 new cases of coronavirus in the kingdom, bringing the total number to 274.
There have been no recorded deaths as of Friday, however two people remain in a critical condition.
Saudi Arabia has already halted the Muslim Umrah pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca and suspended international flights as part of a series of decisions aimed at preventing an outbreak in the kingdom. (dpa/NAN)
