The triumph of Trumpchi GA4 at Argungu Rally

THIS year’s prestigious Argungu festival would not have stood out remarkably without the heart-thumping Argungu Motor Rally. The rally brought fun and real entertainment to the event which had been suspended for close to a decade.

With multiple nameplates testing out their mettles at the three-day rally which flagged off from March 11, every functionality and performance of the lined-up cars was tested to their limits. Speed was of the essence, as much as the ability of the cars to manoeuvre the harsh terrains of the northern savannah. At the ultimate test of quality, the GA4 delivered and won the rally!

Racing through many towns and cities – from Abuja to Argungu, the Trumpchi GA4 nameplate stood out, weathering the difficult terrain and beating all the odds to trump its competitors on the rally tracks. Among all, GA4 won the race to be entitled beyond doubts as the automobile motor “King in the North”.

The driver, Mr. Nagode commented effusively: “The brake system of the GA4 is amazing and one of its stand out quality is its fuel consumption economy.

The GA4 has high comfort level and safety features in the car, gives one the confidence to push it to the last limit.” He attributed the win to his experience, but also praised the functions and performance of the car to claim the prize as the fastest driver at the Argungu Motor rally.

With the excellent performance at the rally, the management of GAC Motors in Nigeria disclosed that the Trumpchi GA4 will officially be launched in Nigeria later in 2020. With the car made available to many Nigerians, it will be exciting to see the King of the North racing through the cities and towns across the country.

