Just in: NIMC shuts down enrolment centres in Lagos, Katsina, 3 others

in Lagos, Katsina, Ekiti, Ogun and Anambra states as part of preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

The National Identity Management Commission has ordered the immediate shutdown of

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the head of Corporate Communications of NIMC Mr Kayode Adegoke on Friday in Abuja.

” As part of the measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the NIMC has ordered the immediate shutdown of all its enrollment centers in Lagos, Katsina, Ekiti, Ogun and Anambra states,” he said.

Adegoke said, the decision became necessary to protect staff and applicants from the Coronavirus.

”The move becomes necessary to prevent our Staff and applicants from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.

” Consequently, all enrolment activities, card collection and other identity related activities are hereby suspended in the aforementioned states till further notice.

” The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat,” he said.

He said, the commission however regretted any inconvenience caused as a result of their decision.

”We hereby regret any inconvenience the closure may cause as our paramount concern as responsible and responsive commission is the safety of all,” he said (NAN).

Vanguard

