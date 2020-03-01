Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Death is close by – Seun Kuti warns Africans

Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti has issued a warning to Nigerians and Africa in general over the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Edujandon.com on Thursday reported that four more cases were confirmed in Lagos, bringing the total number of patients in Nigeria to 12.

This has pressured the government to shut down schools, churches, mosques and some airports in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Kuti warned Africans to take good care of themselves as they could die from this crisis.

He also took a swipe at European countries for its level of inefficiency to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, the spread of Coronavirus from developed countries had proved to him that they were more invested in destruction of humans than preserving it.

On his Instagram page, the afrobeat singer wrote: ”All the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on DEFENCE, has actually been spent on destroying the other, not protecting humanity or the planet. It is obvious that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy!!

“It is clear that all you can do as DEFENCE is to blow up black and brown people and destroy the environment.

“By the way hunger is killing thousands everyday, where is the hysteria on that!

“Listen if you are African take care, but also you know death is close by, no be corona kill them for Amuwo Odofin o! ”

