Coronavirus: Monaco Prince tests positive, becomes first Head of State to be confirmed
- 4 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus as number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the world.
The Palace of Monaco confirmed its ruler has tested positive for the new coronavirus in a statement made available to the public on Thursday.
The monarch appears to be the first head of state who has publicly confirmed he has contracted the deadly virus.
Albert in the statement advised his people to respect confinement measures.
He added that his health is not worrying as he is being treated by doctors from The Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother.
The Prince, who was formally sworn in as Monaco’s Head of state in 2015 is one of the world’s wealthiest royals.
Monaco, a country with a population of fewer than 40,000 people has so far recorded nine cases of coronavirus.
The statement read in part: “The status of the ruler’s health “is not worrying at all
“His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect the measures of confinement and to limit contact with others to a minimum
“Only the strict observance of these confinement measures will make it possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles