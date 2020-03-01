Home | News | General | Dollar exchanges for N374
Coronavirus: Monaco Prince tests positive, becomes first Head of State to be confirmed
Oil rises to $28 as Trump considers intervention

Dollar exchanges for N374



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The naira exchanged to the dollar for between N372 and N374 at the Bureau De Change segment of the market on Thursday.

The naira had recently suffered some beating due to the impact of the coronavirus in the global economy, which led to the fall in the international crude oil price.

alt

For more than three years, the exchange rate had been stable at about N360 to a dollar, due to interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, the CBN had said it had not devalued the naira, and that market fundamentals did not support naira devaluation at this time.

It stated that it was working with the fiscal authorities to properly and accurately dimension the immediate and expected impacts of the coronavirus in order to respond comprehensively and at the same time, ensure a sound and stable financial system.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181