Home | News | General | US Approves Chloroquine As Treatment For Coronavirus – Trump

President Trump said in a Thursday press briefing that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs used to treat malaria and severe arthritis, were approved by the Food and Drug Administration to test as a COVID-19 coronavirus treatment, as the number of cases nationwide continues to increase.

The drugs will be used in a clinical trial, according to FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, who spoke during the press briefing.



Trump also said that other antiviral medications will be fast-tracked for FDA approval.

“We will collect that data and make the absolute right decisions based upon those data about the safety and efficacy of the treatments,” said Hahn.

Trump also claimed that the White House has “slashed red tape” to speed up approval for vaccines and other treatments.

Trump added that the FDA approved “compassionate use” for a number of patients, which allows very ill patients to use drugs not yet approved by the agency for widespread use.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...