Coronavirus: FG orders closure of varsities, schools nationwide



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 28 minutes ago
The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country and as part of measures to contain the spread.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, confirmed this to The PUNCH in Abuja on Thursday.

When sent an inquiry through a text message, Echono simply replied, “Confirmed.”

