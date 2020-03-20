Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim in self-isolation after UK trip
Coronavirus: CAN declares March 22, 29 days of prayer
20 different vaccines being developed to fight coronavirus – WHO

Coronavirus: Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim in self-isolation after UK trip



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

She disclosed this in series of tweets on Friday.

The popular actress said even though she had no symptoms of Coronavirus, she had to self-isolate for 14 days in line with government’s approved standard.

She wrote: “Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hot spot by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. So far, I have not displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

“However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.

“Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don’t panic. This too shall pass.”
“Love, and Light,” Ikpe-Etim wrote.

There are currently 12 recorded cases in Nigeria.


President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, imposed a travel ban on 13 high risk countries of COVID-19 including UK.





View this post on Instagram

Hi lovelies, Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK - one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health. I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. So far, I have not displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus. However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same. Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don't panic. This too shall pass. Love, and Light. NS
A post shared by Nse Ikpe-Etim (@nseikpeetim) on

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168