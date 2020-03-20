Coronavirus: Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim in self-isolation after UK trip

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.





She disclosed this in series of tweets on Friday.





The popular actress said even though she had no symptoms of Coronavirus, she had to self-isolate for 14 days in line with government’s approved standard.





She wrote: “Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hot spot by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. So far, I have not displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus.





“However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.





“Love, and Light,” Ikpe-Etim wrote.

There are currently 12 recorded cases in Nigeria.



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, imposed a travel ban on 13 high risk countries of COVID-19 including UK. “Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don’t panic. This too shall pass.”













