20 different vaccines being developed to fight coronavirus – WHO

World Health Organisation representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said WHO has received certification requests for 40 coronavirus tests, as 20 vaccines are being developed.

Vujnovic made the statement in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.



“As of this moment, the WHO has received 40 requests to consider and approve diagnostics tests, 20 vaccines are being developed, and many medicines are in clinical trials. We are expecting first results in several weeks,’’ she said.

She added that Russia is taking significant measures to test for coronavirus and monitor all contacts of the infected to prevent the spread of the disease.

Vujnovic remarked on the importance of distancing bans on sporting, cultural or any other events that could attract crowds.

She added that countries should isolate, test, treat and monitor all COVID-19 cases to successfully fight the epidemic.

“And we see that Russia is doing this in its fight against the coronavirus.’’

(Sputnik/NAN)

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com