Coronavirus: Exposed Popular celebrity who attended #AMVCA7 gives update on his condition

According to popular blogger, Stella Dimoko korkus, the celeb photographer who attended the 2020 African movie viewers choice awards (AMVCA) and had a chat with his friend fearing he has the coronavirus and may have infected the guests at the event sent her a mail this morning after she did the post..... (read HERE)





His mail says





''The Whatsapp screenshots going around was my conversation with my friend. I have attached my own screenshot as evidence. I am no longer feeling unwell. I went to Lagoon hospital in VI to get tested yesterday and was referred to the Lagos state government.





I have spoken to the Commissioner of health (screenshot included) and will get tested today.

Until the results are out people who attended the AMVCA should remain quarantined''.









The blogger went on to say thatbecause she's in the EU and must respect the data protection laws, she cannot reveal the celebrity's identity until he does so himself or give her permission to do so....





let us wait for the tests results to be out....





Stay Quarantined?Does this mean some celebs have quarantined themselves without saying anything?what about those that came in contact with them?





Meanwhile check out the whatsapp screenshots he's referring to:

















