Home | News | General | COVID-19: Federal government restricts all international flights to Lagos, Abuja
Coronavirus: Exposed Popular celebrity who attended #AMVCA7 gives update on his condition
Senator Ubah speaks on victory after Supreme Court reaffirmation

COVID-19: Federal government restricts all international flights to Lagos, Abuja



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Federal Government on Friday announced restriction of international flights to Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Government, this was part of the preventive measures taken to halt the spread of the virus in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known to newsmen.


Ehanire stated that International flights will only go through the two airports until further notice.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria has shut down, Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa following the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181