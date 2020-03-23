Home | News | General | COVID-19: Federal government restricts all international flights to Lagos, Abuja
COVID-19: Federal government restricts all international flights to Lagos, Abuja
The Federal Government on Friday announced restriction of international flights to Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Government, this was part of the preventive measures taken to halt the spread of the virus in the country.
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known to newsmen.
Ehanire stated that International flights will only go through the two airports until further notice.
Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria has shut down, Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa following the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
