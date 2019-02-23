Senator Ubah speaks on victory after Supreme Court reaffirmation





Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South district in the Nigeria upper legislative chamber (Senate), has commended the judiciary for its determination to rise in defense of Nigeria’s democracy and the common man.





The Senator described the verdict of the appellate court as a true reflection of the overwhelming wishes of the good people of Anambra South, freely expressed in the February 23, 2019 election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).





Recall that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division on Thursday, affirmed Ifeanyi Ubah as the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District.





Justice Stephen Adah, while affirming the election of Ubah ruled that the judgment of the lower court which sacked the former Senator was a nullity.

A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in Kubwa had nullified the election that saw Ubah emerge as Senator.





Justice Bello Kawu had nullified Ubah’s election because he presented a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to INEC.





Ubah, however, contended with the ruling, stressing that he was not given a fair hearing.





But, Justice Adah in his judgment ruled that the law makes it mandatory for a legal practitioner to sign an originating summons before it is issued out.





However, Ubah, in a press statement on Friday, also thanked his constituents for their unrelenting prayers and support throughout the litigations, promising to continue with his legislations efforts towards providing democratic dividends to the doorsteps of people of Anambra South Senatorial zone.





He added, “This victory signifies a historical step to a glorious beginning for Anambra South. There is a need to rise above politics to do what is best for our constituents.





“To my constituents, I look forward to continuing to serve in your best interest as your Senator. Come what may, my word is my bond. I will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Anambra South, the Igbo Nation and Nigeria at large”.





Continued, the Senator asserted, “I believe that this judgement from the Appeal Court will put an end to the side distractions of retrogressive elements touting unmerited mandate. It is also pertinent to note that prosecution of parties involved in this judicial illegality is currently ongoing at the Federal High Court Abuja.





“It is quite unfortunate that these enemies of progress decided to slow down my intended projects and distract me with needlessly disruptive litigations, making me the only Senator in Nigeria with an ongoing election court case. However, now that the legal battles are over, this is the time to focus on the task of rebuilding and recovering Anambra South and the Igbo economy from its present state”.





