FG imposes travel ban on two more countries over Coronavirus





The Federal Government has imposed travel ban on two countries over the Coronavirus outbreak.





Recall that the Nigerian government had on Wednesday announced a restriction on travellers from 13 countries into Nigeria.





“The travel ban is to take effect on March 21st 2020.





However, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday said it has included Austria and Sweden to the list in the list of high-risk countries.





“We have identified two more high risks countries – Austria and Sweden which were added in the past 24 hours to the list,” Ehanire added.





The countries on the list are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Sweden.





Meanwhile, Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four more cases of Covid-19.





This brings the total number of patients to twelve (12)





