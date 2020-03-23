Coronavirus: Banks urge customers to use digital platforms

Banks in the country have urged their customers to utilise their digital self-service solutions because of the coronavirus affecting different sectors globally.

Fidelity Bank said in a mail to its customers that, “Our industry has been drastically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak worldwide and as a result, we have implemented precautionary measures to help safeguard the well-being of our staff, customers and communities we serve.

“It is important that you are able to access funds to run your business or pay bills even in these times. Currently, our branch locations are open and fully staffed to assist with all your banking needs

“However, take advantage of our robust online banking solutions available for your ease, convenience and as a further precautionary measure.”



Ecobank also said in a statement on Thursday that its customers could utilise theEcobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite and the RapidTransfer App without having to visit branches.

“This is as part of efforts to ensure social distancing which will help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Customers can bank from anywhere by utilising digital solutions to easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices without visiting branches.”

The bank advised that its branches remained open and available to customers who chose to visit to carry out their transactions.

It stated that its branches were equipped with all prescribed preventative measures.

Ecobank noted that as part of its self-service options, customers could create virtual cards for e-commerce and other online transactions on the Ecobank Mobile when required.

It noted that Ecobank also provided online and digital product assistance through its Chatbot, Rafiki on Ecobank Online or Mobile, and through 24/7 Contact Centres across the group.

The bank reiterated that, “Standard measures have been put in place at the branches across the group to help curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“These include provision of temperature checks at all entry points to screen employees, customers and visitors; installation of hand sanitisers; and equipping customer-facing staff with emergency response plan among others,”

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Ade Ayeyemi, stated, “This is an unusual, extraordinary and difficult period in time.

“At Ecobank we do understand that COVID-19 is impacting a number of people and causing others serious concern and anxiety. We will continue to stay abreast of the situation in order to adapt to changing developments for the good health and well-being of all our customers, employees and communities.

“Together let’s keep well and safe, following the instructions given to us by the world health experts for our better health.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com