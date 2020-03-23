Home | News | General | Female lecturer recommends powerful ways in dealing with coronavirus

- A female lecturer in the Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences at the Koforidua Technical University has shared cheaper ways of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

- Wilson revealed that one could kill trapped viruses in the nose using steam or taking a hot bath

- She also recommended other things people could perform including bathing twice in a day for 20 minutes to prevent or manage the COVID-19 virus

Mary Wilson, a female lecturer in the Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences at the Koforidua Technical University has shared easy, efficient and cheaper ways of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the lecturer, recent research has proven that COVID-19 can only live up to 15 minutes when subjected to temperatures of about 56 degrees Celsius.

Wilson also noted that the doctors who helped fight against the SARS virus are recommending that people use hand-dryers or soners in preventing or managing COVID-19.

She reiterated that COVID-19 lie beneath the nose, where the sinuses are and in the throat for a couple of days before they go into the lungs to infect sufferers.

Wilson revealed that one could kill trapped COVID-19 in the nose using steam or hot bath, and also recommended that people could perform the soner bath, twice in a day for 20 minutes to prevent or eliminate the virus from plaguing their system.

She said, however, the average Ghanaian may find it hard to afford the soner bath which costs GHC30,000 (N1,959,074)

Recommending an alternative, Wilson indicated that people can perform a medieval tradition, a form of aromatherapy, where boiled water is placed in front of a person and covered with a blanket for about 15 minutes to efficiently kill the viruses.

According to her, when the water boils to 100 degrees Celsius before one sits on a chair in front with a blanket covering them, they are exposed to temperatures of at least 80 degrees Celsius.

These recommendations come in the wake and spread of coronavirus which has already affected eleven people in Ghana.

Wilson also gave other recommendations which can help prevent or kill COVID-19 when applied.

Watch full video below.

