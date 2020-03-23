Home | News | General | Italian player who tested positive for coronavirus narrates how disease made him 'partially blind'

- Alessandro Favalli earlier tested positive for coronavirus

- The Italian defender says the infection left his eyes burning

- The ravaging pandemic has killed over 3400 people in Italy

Italian defender Alessandro Favalli who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has stated that the infection left his eyes burning, SunSport reports.

The 27-year old is the second player in Italy that tested positive for COVID-19. According to him, he woke up that day feeling very uncomfortable.

He said it was so terrible that his eyes were burning and he had to immediately place a call to his family members and the all claimed to have the same symptoms.

“I woke up on March 2 feeling uncomfortable,” he started. “I had a fever, a headache and my eyes were burning. I already had symptoms during the night, shivering for cold.

“I rang my family and they all had the same symptoms. “We’d had a family dinner a few days before.

NYSC debunks report of corps member testing positive for coronavirus

“I knew straight away what we all had. I was never really scared for myself, I never felt that bad. I was more worried about some of my relatives, who were hit harder than me, maybe due to their different age and fitness level.”

The player has immediately gone on self-isolation but he is furious saying authorities did not take it serious early enough.

Italy has now recorded more deaths than China due the rampaging coronavirus.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Over 10,200 have died across the glove with more cases confirmed around the world which is now over 250,000.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus player Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A star to test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 25-year-old Italian international was an unused substitute in his side's 2-0 win over rivals Inter Milan in their rescheduled league game over the weekend.

Nigerian medical practitioner who first had contact with Italian coronavirus importer speaks about his fear, current situation (watch video)

He has now taken to social media to express his appreciation towards everyone who sent him best wishes during this trying time.

The rule states that everyone who has been in contact with the defender would embark on self-quarantine to avoid infecting others who are clean at the moment.

Juventus released a statement on Wednesday evening, March 11, to notify everyone of Rugani’s positive results.

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...