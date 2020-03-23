Home | News | General | Inter Milan star Lukaku reveals terrible thing self-isolation is doing to him

- Romelu Lukaku seems to be having a difficult time in self-isolation

- The Inter Milan forward says he almost went crazy one day

- All football activities in Italy have been suspended as coronavirus continues to ravage the country

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has decried what self-isolation is doing to him saying he almost went crazy one day, GOAL reports.

All players in Italy have been ordered into self-quarantine as the rampaging coronavirus continue to maim people in Italy with over 3,400 dead in the country.

Italy has now recorded more deaths that China and the second most hit country due to the infection.

Lukaku also used to opportunity to explain that he almost sealed a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus when leaving Manchester United in 2019.

Inter Milan had faced Juventus in a closed door game before Daniele Rugani of Juve tested positive for Covid-19 and there are fears that some players would have had a direct contact with him.

Ramsey Nouah calls out electronics brand after TV he purchased for close to N500k got damaged and they refused to fix it

The 26-year-old admitted that the club is taking care of him, but life in self-isolation is not the same especially without his family.

He charged that misses his normal life as he is just locked indoors and cannot go out or go shopping.

"I almost went crazy one day. I can't go out, I can't go shopping. I'm locked up in the house. I miss everyday life, being with my mom, with my son and brother,” he told Ian Wright in a video interview.

“I’m with my physiotherapist, they bring me food every day. At noon lunch arrives on time, I eat fish and vegetables.

"They provided me with an exercise bike. I asked in our group chat who had one at home and after two hours they brought one to each of us"

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fanzone'

Coronavirus: See what Super Eagles players did with tissue paper while in quarantine (video)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku has disclosed that the best midfielder he ever played with during his career is Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

The former Everton of England striker revealed this while interacting with fans via his Instagram story.

Despite playing alongside World Cup winning Paul Pogba at Manchester United for two years, Lukaku said his compatriot De Bruyne is the best midfielder he has played with.

Although Lukaku and Pogba were good friends at the Old Trafford side during his spell, there are growing concerns that their relationship fell apart not long before the Belgian switched to Italy.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...