Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

- Odion Ighalo has revealed that while he owned a Man United jersey when he was young, he could not afford to put a name on it

- The former Nigerian international is enjoying his spell at Old Trafford since his winter move from Shanghai Shenhua

- Ighsloa has scored four goals in eight matches since his arrival and has won the hearts of many United fans across the globe

Odion Ighalo has opened up that he could not afford to put a name on his Man United jersey while growing up.

The Nigerian striker is currently living his dream at Old Trafford since his January move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

And the 30-year-old has impressed and proved doubters wrong scoring three goals in eight match in a Red Devils' shirt.

Growing up in Ajegunle part of Lagos state, Ighalo wore a United blue away jersey during the 2002-03 season claiming Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke were his favourite strikers.

"I had a United jersey but no player name on the back,” said Ighalo.

“It was one of the old blue ones but definitely no name on the back.

“You have to pay to put names on the back and there was no money to pay for that. I just got the United top.

“It was a blue one but a long time ago. I can’t remember as I was very, very young.”

Ighalo is hoping to secure a permanent deal with United at the end of the season as he has now become was already a national hero in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo's January move to Man United has been a revelation and it has been revealed that the Nigerian striker earns £8,000 per goal, cited on The Sun.

The former Nigerian international has so far scored four goals in eight matches, with all strikes coming in the Europa League and FA Cup.

It is understood that the 30-year-old received a 40 per cent pay-cut from his £300,000 weekly wages with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

But despite his six-month deal at Old Trafford, Ighalo has earned £32,000 extra on incentives owing to his performances for the Red Devils.

