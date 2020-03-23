Home | News | General | Fear of coronavirus: NUC announces closure of all universities across Nigeria

Following the coronavirus pandemic nationwide, the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Friday, March 20, instructed that universities across the country be closed for a month beginning from Monday, March 23.

This announcement is coming about twenty-four hours after the federal government ordered all educational institutions to shut down.

According to Premium Times, the information was revealed in a circular signed by Suleiman Rammon-Yusuf, the commission’s deputy executive secretary.

He explained that the closure of institutions by the commission is necessary to fight the further spread of coronavirus across the nation.

Rammon-Yusuf said: “I write at the bearest of the Executive Secretary to inform Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities that as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) throughout the country, approval has been granted for the closure of all schools for a period of one (1) month, commencing from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.”

The circular added that the vice-chancellors are expected to ensure compliance immediately.

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government ordered the closure of tertiary institutions and unity schools across the nation as a measure to check coronavirus. This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday, March 19, by the permanent secretary of the ministry of education, Sonny Echono.

He said: “We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately. Others are to hurry and close the latest on March 26.”

The federal government has also directed the principals of unity colleges nationwide to shut down.

In a related development, the Kaduna State University (KASU) has been shut down indefinitely as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Samuel Manshop, the university registrar, who disclosed the information in an announcement on Friday, March 20, in Kaduna, said that the school's closure was to safeguard the lives of the students and the staff.

He said: “The university community is aware of the growing threat of the coronavirus, which requires swift preventive measures. For this reason, the management of the university has directed that all its students should be informed of the indefinite suspension of academic activities."

