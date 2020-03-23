Home | News | General | Champions League top scorer reveals how Ronaldo, Ramos begged him to join Real Madrid

Lewandowski has claimed that former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos begged him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu side three years ago, SunSport reports.

The 31-year-old Polish striker revealed the chit-chats with both players when both teams met at the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal when Madrid won 6-3 to proceed to the semis.

The always in form Lewandowski has been regarded as Europe’s best out-and-out striker in Europe in recent years having netted a total of 230 times in 275 games for Bayern over less than six seasons.

He was also as prolific as he is now during his time at Borussia Dortmund where he scored a record 103 goals in 187 appearances.

Having won seven Bundesliga titles, Lewandowski has also won four German Supercups and three German Cups.

That would have attracted Ronaldo and Ramos who both successfully won various silverware with the La Liga giants.

Lewandowski told Sport: "Yes, it's true that Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wanted me in Real Madrid. Three years ago Cristiano came to me after the match and told me: "you have to play with us."

“You can go to the Spanish league or to one in another country, another great club.

“But for me it was not the most important thing. Where I am I have been able to reach my maximum level and I want to continue doing well."

Meanwhile, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is currently trailing big rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the 2020 prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Lionel Messi is the current holder of the Ballon d'or after winning it for the sixth time in his career last year December beating Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And with nine months to go for the next Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, the race is currently high among the big players in Europe with Lionel Messi falling into fifth position on the standings according to the rating done by GOAL.

Second on the standings according to the chart made available by GOAL is Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski who has scored nine goals in eight games this year before he got an injury which ruled him out until April.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilkay Gundogan has named Barcelona star Lionel Messi among his top three players in the world despite the suspension of all major leagues in Europe.

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are other players that make up the top three best players according to Gundogan. Gundogan had in November 2019 claimed that Messi is the greatest player of all time with an edge over Ronaldo.

