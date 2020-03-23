Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Gov Bello orders closure of schools, bans gathering of over 30 people

- More states in the country are taking steps to protect their people from the dreaded coronavirus

- In Kogi, Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools

- The Kogi state government has also set up an isolation centre in Lokoja, the state capital

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools (tertiary, secondary and primary) in the state indefinitely.

The governor says the move is a necessary measure in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Bello in a statement issued by his spokesman, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja on Friday, March 20, said the closure of schools and other public gathering places take effect from Monday, March 23.

The governor also banned all forms of gathering involving 30 people and above as part of this administration's preventive measures against the pandemic.

According to the governor, the measures became imperative given the strategic location of the state which serves as a transit point for travellers connecting various parts of the country.

The governor urged citizens of the state to be cautious and observe high-level personal hygiene practice such as constant handwashing with soap and hand sanitizers as well as the observance of social distancing.

He informed Kogites that as part of its preparedness, the state government has set up an isolation centre in Lokoja, the state capital and an emergency response team has been constituted too.

He revealed that the government is leveraging on the existing house-to-house Lassa Fever campaign to take the message of COVID-19 to the grassroots.

In Osun, the state government has ordered the closure of all public gathering including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The order was contained in a statement on Thursday, March 19 by the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and sent to the media by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan.

According to the statement, the ban takes effect from Friday, March 20 till further notice.

The situation is the same in Delta as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed the closure of all primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the state with effect from Thursday, March 26 for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Okowa gave the directive in a state broadcast in Asaba on Friday, March 20, stressing that the decision was aimed at preventing possible spread of the virus.

