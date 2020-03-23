Home | News | General | Real Madrid, Bayern Munich make sensational move for Man City star who wants to leave the club

Leroy Sane could be on his way out of the Etihad side after Spanish giants Real Madrid and German side Bayern Munich are keen on snapping-up the Manchester City star.

The 24-year-old had been on the radar of both clubs for some time now as his current contract with City ends in the summer of 2021 having joined the club in 2016. Barcelona are also said to be in hot chase.

Although the player has not really been in action this season due to injury, coach Pep Guardiola could allow the player see off his contract and then leave.

Mane was forced out of action following a terrible injury he suffered to his knee ligaments as early as 10 minutes into their Community Shield game against Liverpool.

Reports from Spain indicate that Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez have made Sane a major target for the club.

Despite his injury woes, the player has scored 39 goals for City in his 134 games he featured for the club since joining from Bundesliga side Schalke.

It was also gathered that the player has rejected Manchester City’s proposals for a new contract in recent weeks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Madrid are said to be also interested in bringing Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez to Santiago Bernabeu, Mirror reports.

The Algerian has been spectacular this season having scored nine goals and made thirty-six appearances for the Citizens to attract the interest of several clubs.

Aside Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the player in a bid to fortify the attack of the Ligue 1 leaders.

The Algerian winger is in hot demand after impressing this season and a number of clubs are thought to be preparing a move for the player in the summer.

Recall that Manchester City have been banned from Europe for two seasons, the desperate move to play in the Champions League could lure the player away from the Etihad.

With the full recovery Leroy Sane, the competition for Guardiola’s starting XI will be tougher for players at the club. If City do decide to sell Mahrez, however, they will likely demand at least £80m, which would make them a small profit on the £61m they splashed out on him in 2018.

