Liverpool legend reveals why his former club shouldn't be gifted EPL title (Reds fans won't like him for this)

Jamie Carragher has stated that despite the fact that he wants Liverpool to win the title, the league leaders should only be crowned winners if Premier League season is concluded, GOAL reports.

The former Liverpool defender can’t wait for the Jurgen Klopp’s side to lift the title, but he feels the league campaign has to be complete before such happens.

According to him, it won’t feel right if the Reds are crowned champions without the season properly ending at all levels in England.

There are major concerns among FA chiefs as regards promotion and relegation issues. Although Liverpool are having an unassailable 25-point lead above second placed Manchester City as they are just two wins away from the title, it would be unjust do declare the season null and void.

The Premier League which was scheduled to restart on April 3 has now be shifted further and will not hold until April 30, at least.

Many are however of the opinion that if coronavirus continues to rampage the world as it is currently doing, the new date for a restart is also not feasible.

Carragher said: "We all know Liverpool were, or are, going to go on and win the league. They only need to win one or two games.

"But if the league stops, it just doesn't feel right. Yes, Liverpool may be given the league, that's what people are saying. But there will always be something there that just didn't feel quite right about it."

Legit.ng earlier reported that, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said that if the 2019/2020 English Premier League season is cancelled due to coronavirus, he will give the title to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are having an unassailable 25 point lead over second placed Manchester City and are just two wins away to clinch the title, but the league has been suspended.

FA chiefs were forced to suspend the league until April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the infection which has now killed over 10,000 people around the world.

