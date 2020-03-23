Home | News | General | They demolished my workshop worth N50m and beat me mercilessly - Female mechanic cries out (video)

- Joyce Daser Adams is a female mechanic who recently suffered assault from officials of the Development Control in Abuja before her workshop worth N50m was demolished

- Joyce's workshop of eight years was demolished on Friday, March 13

- Before her investment was destroyed, Joyce says she was beaten in front of her children

A female mechanic identified as Joyce Daser Adams, has cried out over the demolition of her workshop worth N50m and assault by officials of the Development Control in Abuja.

In an interview with Legit TV, the 35-year-old mother of three said the officials who were about 100 in number assaulted her and her staff.

According to her, she was beaten in the presence of her children who were crying when their mother was being assaulted before her investment of eight years was destroyed.

She said: "They were about 100 or more than 100 that came, so when I saw them I just locked the gate. The gate was open because I wanted to drive out. One guy was saying 'madam open this gate, open this gate, if you don't open this gate you will beg me later.

"I stepped away and was trying to call the police station to come to our rescue. Before I knew it somebody hit me with a gun from behind - a police officer and three unidentified men were fighting me that I don't have the right to make call"

According to her, the mechanic said two members of her staff were locked inside the van the officials brought.

Joyce is now seeking justice from relevant authorities after suffering varying degrees of abuse by the armed men.

Watch the interview below:

[embedded content]

