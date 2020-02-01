Home | News | General | Ogboni cult leader offers to cleanse Nigeria of coronavirus

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese has disclosed his readiness to find a solution to coronavirus by appeasing the gods.

He added that offering propitiation to cleanse the land would eliminate the pandemic, which has defied scientific solution.

In a statement signed by the spiritual leader of the Ogboni cult and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Friday, he said the disease is not ordinary and required spiritual solution.

He said, “I am ready to appease to the gods through rituals in some selected cities within the South West region as a means of solving the epidemic.

“The disease is not an ordinary one and it demands spiritual solution to send it packing. Such a terrible epidemic in the past had always been tackled through spiritual means even when there was no medical or scientific know-how.

“I, therefore, offer to embark on spiritual activities to curb the disease in the country, I am also willing to meet with some selected Governors in the South West on ways to avert the spread of the disease”.

He called on traditional rulers and other religious leaders especially Muslims and Christians to also embark on spiritual activities to curb the menace of Coronavirus ravaging the entire world.

