COVID-19: Akwa Ibom demands Infectious Diseases Treatment Clinic for S'South

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has called on the Federal Government to see the need to establish an Infectious Disease clinic for the South-South region.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong who made the call on Friday while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 pandemic, stressed that coastal states are most vulnerable to disease outbreaks because of their long shore line.

Ukpong added that states may not have what it takes to screen people who sneak in from neighbouring countries like Cameroon through the waterways and even bush paths.

He disclosed that Health Commissioners of the BRACED commission states just held a critical meeting in Delta where they took far-reaching decision as they affect the region including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed, “This was necessary because of the peculiarity and vulnerability of our location, with International Airports and Long shoreline as well as Multinational companies which bring in several foreign nationals.

“We have outlined strategies of collaborative support for one another to safeguard the region from entry and further spread of infectious diseases”

The Commissioner however described as completely false and outright mischief, the viral social media reports about some Chinese and Coronavirus in the state.

Ukpong who noted the commitment and proactiveness of government towards preventing the disease, stressed, “For emphasis, let me state here, categorically and unambiguously that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 Infection in Akwa Ibom state as I speak to you.

“There is no redeeming value in causing panic in the state, there is nothing to be gained by misinforming the public.

“This disease has no political coloration. It doesn’t and will not spare those to be infected along political lines; therefore we should put aside our political affiliations and tackle these issues as an existential threat”

