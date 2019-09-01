Home | News | General | COVID-19: Rivers to withdraw operational license schools that violate closure order

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has threatened that it would withdraw the operational license of any school that defiles its shut down directive following the threats of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had announced the closure of public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions starting from Monday, March 23, for the safety of the people.

However, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, while addressing heads of private schools, proprietors, vice-chancellors and representatives of school boards, in his office, warned that government would sanction any school that disobeys the order.

Ebeku disclosed that the state government has constituted a five-member monitoring committee to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

He said: “Earlier today (Friday), the State Governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as a dynamic and responsible leader, has through a state-wide broadcast, announced that all schools in the state should be closed with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“This is a painful, but necessary decision to protect the people of Rivers State, particularly our school-going children from the pandemic. The order of closure affects all schools, both public and private, and from primary to university level.

“In furtherance of this decision, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has directed that I set up a committee to monitor compliance with the order for closure of schools.

“I have since set up a five-man committee, which has been mandated to move around the state and ensure compliance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any private school that violates the closure order will have its operational license withdrawn forthwith.”

