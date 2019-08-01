Home | News | General | Uzodinma picks Iwu to battle Covid-19 in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has appointed a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Maurice Iwu, to head his 9-man committee to battle the deadly Covid-19 virus in the state.

The governor made this known in Owerri, adding that though there has not been any case of Covid-19 reported in Imo, but the setting up of the committee was a precautionary step to control the virus.

Other members of the committee consisted of health experts, with Dr. Okeji Austin as secretary of the committee from (Ministry of Health).

The other members were listed as Dr. Kingsley Achigbu (Fed Medical Centre) Dr. Uduji Uchenna (Imo Specialist Hospital) Dr. Duru Chukwuma JP (IMSUTH), Prof. Isiah Ibe, (Med. Lab, University of Benin), Miss Nkem Chimeze Ijere, (Public Health), DR. Chimezie Iwuala as well as Dr. Kyrian Duruewuru (Chairman NMA-Imo Chapter).

This is coming as the governor has fixed Monday to inaugurate his commissioners one of which will include the commissioner of health.

Recalled that following the outbreak of the virus, the governor directed the ministry of health, to activate all heath strategies to battle the virus.

