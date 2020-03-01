Home | News | General | Army needs our support to defeat terrorism— Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Kayode Fayemi

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the Army needs more support from the government and people of Nigeria to maintain internal security and defeat terrorism and banditry in some parts of the country.

The Governor lauded the Nigerian Army for defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

Fayemi made the remarks while receiving a delegation from the Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve Army Headquarters, led by the Director, Brig.-Gen. Emmanuel Akpan.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor also advocated better welfare package and military hardware for the officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the officers of the directorate were in the state to sensitize eligible Ekiti youths to join the Army.

Fayemi said his administration would partner with the directorate to ensure that Ekiti youths who have interest in making a career out of the Army realise their dream.

The Governor said young Ekiti graduates and school leavers can find fulfilment in joining the Army which he said now boasts of professionals in many disciplines.

According to him, the Army is no longer a dumping ground for school dropouts but an organisation that is adding value to individuals, the state and the country at large.

Fayemi pledged the support of the state government to the officers of the Army Recruitment Office in the state to help contribute to manpower development of the Army.

He said: “We want as many of our youths and children to join the Army because of many benefits that can be derived from it.”

Speaking earlier, Brig.-Gen. Akpan said the sensitisation drive to the 36 states of the federation was directed by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai, to attract more youths into the Army.

He explained that the focus was to attract new hands into the Special Forces Unit who would undergo special training to be versatile and function seamlessly in any environment.

Akpan allayed the fear being expressed in some quarters that the military is meant for school dropouts and a dumping ground for never do wells.

The one-star general stated that the proposed training for Special Forces operatives would be rugged, tough and demanding and required for special operational duties.

The training, he added, was aimed at acquiring discipline and special skills to carry out duties with minimum supervision.

Akpan solicited the support of the state government for the State Recruitment Office to carry out a successful exercise saying Buratai had emphasized equal opportunities for the youths.

He further urged the state government to support indigenes to be picked during the exercise.

