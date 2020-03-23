Home | News | General | Liverpool eye stunning £172m move for 2 big forwards who will challenge Mane and Salah

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly preparing big summer move for the Bundesliga duo of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner in what will cost Jurgen Klopp £172m.

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is one of the fastest growing football star in the world considering his superb performances so far for the German club.

Timo Werner on the other hand is also one of the best strikers now in the world scoring good goals for RB Leipzig in all competitions.

But according to the report on UK Sun, Jurgen Klopp is worried about the money involved in the deal to bring these two players to Anfield.

Should Liverpool even open their purse to pay the amount, these two players will definitely find it difficult to break into the first team considering the form of Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino.

These three forwards have formed a formidable pairing at Liverpool for the past three seasons which will be difficult for any player to bench anyone of them.

However, the Athletic claimed that Liverpool will still try their best to lure Timo Werner to Anfield when the season comes to an end.

They will have to face serious battle from Chelsea who are also looking for another striker who will give Tammy Abraham serious competition next term.

Frank Lampard sees Timo as someone who can help his squad and he is planning to go for him this summer.

Liverpool will also try to convince Senegalese star Sadio Mane to remain at the club after being linked with move to Real Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is reportedly getting set to betray manager Jurgen Klopp by completing a big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of the season.

And if that happens, it will be a big blow for manager Jurgen Klopp who has been enjoying the pairing of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah up front.

Real Madrid chiefs are believed to be thinking of getting a replacement for Eden Hazard who has sustained another injury and could be out of action for some time.

In fact, since Eden Hazard got to Real Madrid from Premier League side Chelsea, the Bernabeu fans are yet to see his best performance due to injury.

