Juventus set to make big decision which will affect Ronaldo due to coronavirus

- Cristiano Ronaldo stands to lose £8.4m because of coronavirus

- This is if Juventus should slash the wages of all players

- Most Leagues in Europe have been suspended because of this virus

Reigning Italian champions Juventus are now reportedly ready to cut players wages by up to 30 percent in which Cristiano Ronaldo will lose the sum of £8.4 million.

This latest development comes following the outbreak of deadly coronavirus which has been threatening the lives of all humans on earth since December 2019.

Coronavirus has forced all businesses not to work well in the world with all the League games in Europe suspended until when the crisis of the virus is over.

And according to the report by Mundo Deportivo, they claimed that Juventus chiefs will soon slash the wages of all their players since they are not currently playing in any competition.

And should the Old Lady come out with such plan, then Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lose £8.4 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be on £510,000 per week at Juventus and he is not expected to be affected that much should the pay cut comes.

But for now, the issue of pay cut is not expected to worry Cristiano Ronaldo after flying away from Italy to Portugal with his family where they have been since.

The former Manchester United star has also made it clear that he will not return to Italy until when the threat of coronavirus goes down.

Italy are the most affected country in Europe with thousands of people recorded to have died while many are in the hospitals receiving treatments.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how reigning Italian champions Juventus have confirmed that their attacking midfielder Blaise Matuidi has contracted the deadly coronavirus and has been quarantined in the hospital.

The France international now becomes the second Juventus player to be tested positive to the virus after Danieli Rugani whose status was confirmed after win over Inter Milan.

Italy has become one of the worst hit places where coronavirus is really operating considering the number of sufferers carrying the disease.

Juventus confirmed on their official website that all the necessary procedure will be followed so as to help Blaise Matuidi well in his recovery.

Close to 32,000 people have been reported to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy with more than 2,000 already dead.

The situation also forced the Italian football governing body to postpone all games in the country until further notice because of coronavirus.

