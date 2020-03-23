Home | News | General | Angry Okada riders burn down FRSC office in Bida

Some angry motorcyclists have burnt down the office of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bida, Niger state.

According to the Nation, the Okada riders were angry over the alleged death of one of their colleagues.

The deceased was alleged to have followed the wrong way at the GRA and the road safety officials who were on patrol opened their vehicle door to block him.

He was said to have crashed and hit his head on the pavement, which lead to serious head injury.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Other eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident further claimed that the accident caused the death of the commercial motorcyclist and his passenger.

