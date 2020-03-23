Home | News | General | Nigerian Army embarks on mass recruitment of personnel

- The Nigerian Army says it is recruiting

- According to the Army, the recruitment is into its Special Forces Concept Training nationwide

- Going further, the Army says the exercise had already commenced and would end on April 29

The Army Headquarters said it has embarked on mass recruitment of personnel into its Special Forces Concept Training nationwide.

The Director, Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, Brig.,-Gen Emmanuel Akpan, made this known on Friday, saying it was in line with global best practices to reinvigorate the force.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti at an advocacy visit to Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Akpan said the sensitisation and enlightenment tour would take him to all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, had directed that the Special Forces concept be integrated into all Nigerian Army training institutions.

The exercise, he added, had already commenced and would end on April 29.

He said the nationwide tour had become imperative to enable states fill their quotas.

”This new approach to training implies that all new recruits must undergo special forces training

”The current approach, apart from ensuring that all Nigerian Army personnel can adopt and function seamlessly in any operating environment, is also expected to imbue in personnel special skills that enable them win battles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari called on the military to finish the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents and bring the insurgency war to a conclusion.

The Nigerian president made the call on Thursday, March 19, when inaugurating the national humanitarian coordination committee in Abuja.

Buhari also commended the armed forces for their commitment to the insurgency war and securing the affected communities for the resettlement and rehabilitation of affected populations.

The president lauded local and international partners for their assistance over the years, assuring them of government’s continued commitment.

Legit.ng also reported that the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum has introduced another strategy in his bid to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in the state and restore peaceful and harmonious living. Governor Zulum called on the retired military generals, retired senior police officers, others who are of Borno origin to come together to assist the state with their expertise.

The Cable reports that Zulum called the retired senior security to a strategic meeting to explore how they can help the state.

