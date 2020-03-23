Home | News | General | Lady celebrates her 26th birthday by feeding the homeless and giving them clothes

- A young woman celebrated her birthday with a group of homeless people

- Rather than treat herself, she spent the day making sandwiches for the needy and donated clothing

- South Africans were inspired by her act of kindness

Tiisetso Ticy Makoena Lebenya recently celebrated her 26th birthday but chose to commemorate the occasion in a unique fashion.

Rather than treating herself to sweet treats, a day out or a shopping spree, she opted to mingle with the homeless.

The young lady made 26 sandwiches for a group of underprivileged people from her community in Grabouw, Western Cape.

Lebenya also collected clothing from her colleagues and donated it to the needy.

She shared photos of the day via the #ImStaying Facebook group and rounded off her caption by saying:

"Seeing them happy makes me proud to serve humanity in my community."

Judi Leggo said,

"Wow ! What a Champion."

Kenneth Tsunke said,

"Hope you enjoyed your born day u are star of that day and u will continue to be star 4 ever day happy belated born day girl."

Joey Lancaster was inspired to follow suit:

"What a good idea to commemorate your birthday instead filling yourself with cake and unhealthy food. I might follow you when I have my birthday."

Aileen Langley Buissinne added,

"Happy birthday, you go do your thing girl! We need more woman like you to share their strength."

In another heartwarming story, a Johannesburg entrepreneur has demonstrated Ubuntu by giving away free food to those who cannot afford it.

She said that she could not sit by and watch students, the homeless and poor people starve. Legit.ng gathered that the woman identified as CalypsoSaige on Twitter took to the micro-blogging site to advertise the free food. She wrote: "Available for free when you are really hungry and have no money. We don't deliver. Collect at the shop."

She said that she could not sit by and watch students, the homeless and poor people starve. Legit.ng gathered that the woman identified as CalypsoSaige on Twitter took to the micro-blogging site to advertise the free food. She wrote: "Available for free when you are really hungry and have no money. We don't deliver. Collect at the shop."

She went on to say that Johannesburg is the worst place to struggle. She said: "We've seen students, victims of crime, homeless people, even travellers, desperate people STARVING"

[embedded content]

