Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu orders police to arrest convener of large crowds

- Social distancing is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus

- This was the opinion of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, March 20

- Sanwo-Olu has also ordered the police to arrest conveners of large gatherings anywhere in the state

In line with the ban placed on large crowds in Lagos by the state government due to outbreak of coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the police to arrest anyone who violates the directive.

During a broadcast in Lagos on Friday, March 20, Sanwo-Olu said that such gatherings include social clubs, night clubs, event centres and others, PM News reports.

The governor said that to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the police have been given the go-ahead to arrest and disperse all such gatherings in the state.

In his view, social distancing is the best preventive measure against the virus until a cure is found for it.

Moreover, he went on to reveal that operators of high capacity buses would be allowed to convey only a maximum of 47 passengers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the spread of coronavirus, Lagos state government had ordered the shutdown of all private and public schools as a preventive measure.

The information which was disclosed in a tweet via the official Twitter handle of the state government noted that closure of schools takes effect from Monday, March 23.

According to the government, the precaution had become necessary to prevent children and teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.

From the Twitter handle, the state government made it clear that the closure was not intended to create panic but to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The state government on Wednesday, March 18, said it would appeal to religious leaders to stop Juma’at on Fridays and church services on Sundays across the state. Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information, disclosing this information at a briefing said in the interest of the people, religious leaders will be urged to stop services.

This announcement is coming after the seventh case of coronavirus was recorded in Lagos state. Similarly, governors in the northwestern region have ordered the closure of all schools for a period of 30 days as a preventive measure.

Moreover, the governors in a meeting held on Wednesday, March 18, agreed to shut down public places and this is to take effect from Monday, March 23.

