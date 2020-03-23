BREAKING: ICPC arrests Buhari's ex-aide

- A former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Okoi Obono-Obla, is now in the custody of the ICPC

- Obono-Obla was arrested by officials of the anti-graft agency on Friday, March 20

- There are claims that the suspended chairman of SPIP had turned down an invitation for investigation from the ICPC

Okoi Obono-Obla, the suspended chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC).

Obono-Obla, who has failed to honour the invitation of the ICPC was nabbed by its operatives in Abuja on Friday, March 20, Premium Times reports.

The former presidential aide's arrest was confirmed by the spokesperson of the anti-graft commission, Rasheedah Okodowa.

There are claims that the suspended chairman of SPIP had turned down an invitation for investigation from the ICPC.

Okodowa said: "...Mr Obono-Obla was arrested a few hours ago in Abuja. Details will be communicated to the public.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obono-Obla had said that he had no faith in Nigeria's judiciary.

In a recent interview, Obono-Obla said that his faith in the judicial system is low that he can confidently say that there is no justice in Nigeria.

The former SPIP boss alleged that he was removed from office by President Buhari by the working of a cabal.

Obono-Obla went as far as saying that with the way things were in the country, he would not trust any official appointment given to him, even if they come with protection.

He said that although he worked only within the parameters of his job schedule while in office, some persons in the country are always against goodness.

In a related post, Legit.ng reported that the former SPIP boss had sued the ICPC. Obla dragged the anti-graft agency to court to challenge its investigation on the grounds that the agency was already prejudiced against him.

He claimed that the ICPC did not invite him for questioning, adding that being declared wanted by the commission is an attempt to ridicule and embarrass him

Obono-Obla's counsel, F Baba Isa, said that the anti-graft agency had been served with court processes in the said suit, but they had refused to react to the suit.

