After leaving state for 87 days, Taraba governor Darius Ishaku reveals reasons for his long absence

- Governor Darius Ishaku says his absence from Taraba state for 87 days was because of health issue

- Ishaku reportedly left Taraba on December 23, 2019, for T.Y. Danjuma House, the official lodge of Taraba governor in Abuja

- Speaking with pressmen after his return, Ishaku explained that his absence was because he broke his leg after a short power outage in his home

Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba, says his absence from the state for 87 days was based on health ground as he broke his leg after falling down in his home in Jalingo.

Legit.ng recalls that in what generated a ripple of controversy between the opposition and ruling parties in Taraba, Governor Ishaku left the state for Abuja, from where he reportedly controlled the affairs of the state.

The governor was reported to have left the state capital for T.Y. Danjuma House, the official lodge of Taraba governor in Abuja, since December 23, 2019.

The development led to rumours questioning the governor's state of health by the opposition party, though the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, justified the governor's absence.

Ishaku, 65, returned back to the state on Thursday, March 19, following a growing altercation between his party and the oppositions.

The governor has now revealed that he broke his leg and he is yet to return to fitness. Ishaku said that he has been on me'dication and under the watches of his doctors, Premium Times reports.

“I was getting reports every day about what was going on in the state, and everything was working correctly, in spite of my absence," Ishaku, who is serving his second term on the platform of PDP, said

“I want all Nigerians to note that we are all humans -that I am a governor does not make me super-human.

“I made a mistake of running upstairs at my house around 8 p.m. Then they took the light. I fell and rolled down and that created a crisis for me, which I never anticipated," he stated.

Coronavirus: UI Muslim community leads the fight, suspends Jumu'ah prayers indefinitely

Ishaku also enjoined the people of Taraba to take all coronavirus preventive measures seriously and further disclosed that the state government already setup isolation centres at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the presidency has dismissed reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Kebbi state on Thursday, March 12, when he went to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president media and publicity in a statement explained that while the president was taking photographs with farmers at the event, a young man was so very excited to see the president so close that he made an attempt to get to him.

