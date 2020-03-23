Home | News | General | Not sanitisers and face mask - Dino Melaye reveals solution to coronavirus as Nigeria records more cases

- Dino Melaye says the only solution to coronavirus is for the world to seek forgiveness and return to the Lord's way

- The former senator representing Kogi West further stresses that face mask and hand sanitisers cannot curb the global epidemic

- Nigerians, however, differ on Melaye's opinion as many social media users told the senator to look for a miracle in science

Amid growing scare over coronavirus, Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, says face masks and hand sanitisers are not the solutions but a remorseful return to the way of the Lord.

Legit.ng recalls that coronavirus, officially, knowns as Covid-19, took a hair-raising dimension as four more cases were reported barely twenty-four hours after presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi announced five more cases.

With all activities currently on lockdown due to the spread of the life-threatening disease, Melaye said repentance and return to the Lord is the lasting solution to the epidemic that has surged the world into unrest.

Don't stop paying tithes even if you lose your job due to coronavirus - American televangelist (video)

Dino Melaye says masks and hand sanitisers not a solution to coronavirus.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, March 19, the former Kogi federal lawmaker shared a text from the bible, precisely 2 Chronicles 7. 13 -15 where God says "If people turn away from evil, . . . I'll make their land prosperous again."

Melaye captioned the picture with "No it is not handed mask and sanitisers, it is (an emoji pointing down to the Bible verse)."

Nigerians have, however, replied the former senator, with a section of Twitter users making a counter-position against the former lawmaker's submission.

A social media user, Desmond2, commented: "No is this. Isaiah 26:20 to 21: Go home, my people, and lock your doors! Hide yourselves for a little while until the LORD’s anger has passed."

Another user, Emmanuel, said: ''So Ebola that left was because we cried to God? After you divert constituency projects to personal luxuries."

Another comment read: "100% this, but still wear masks, wash your hands and avoid crowded places. Don't let uneducated people lead you down the wrong path. It is extremely important to pray and read the scripture, but please. STAY SAFE!

Coronavirus: CAN seeks God’s intervention, declares nationwide prayers

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that barely twenty-four hours after four more cases of coronavirus were reported in Nigeria, Ondo state government has announced the closure of schools and tertiary institutions in the state from Friday, March 20.

The decision became necessary as the whole world is put on lockdown over the virus which is responsible for the death of 10,000 people with thousand of lives on the red line.

Briefing the people of the Ondo on Thursday, March 19, Rotimi Akeredolu said all hands are on deck to prevent the outbreak of the life-endangering infection in the state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Сoronavirus: 6 outrageous lies about the disease | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...