Coronavirus social distancing: Cute moment with woman dancing in front of her unbothered husband (video)

- A young woman has shared a video of her mother trying to get her dad's attention at home

- While observing social distancing by staying at home, the woman was seen trying to catch her busy husband's attention

- The woman was seen dancing in front of her husband and enjoying herself while her husband worked unbothered

- Their daughter identified as Uzo Njoku shared the cute moment on Twitter

Due to the widespread of coronavirus, people in different countries have been advised to practice social distancing by staying at home and avoid physical contact at all cost.

This step to curb the virus can be quite frustrating as many people would have nothing to do staying at home. A Nigerian mom has decided to entertain herself in a special way, but her husband did not seem happy about it.

A video shared by their daughter identified as Uzo Njoku on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, shows the woman dressed in a beautiful cold-shoulder dress dancing in her living room.

While moving to the beat of the music playing in the background, the woman tried to catch her busy husband's attention by dancing in front of him.

When he did not react, she moved close to him and touched his cheek. The man, who is obviously used to his cute wife's antics, chased her away and continued to work.

The moment between the couple is just too adorable and it puts a smile on faces, which is what we all need during this pandemic.

Home is where the heart is: Young Nigerian lady shares how she became sad after moving to the US

