Senate President condoles with Murray Bruce over wife’s death

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Murray Bruce

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has condoled with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over the death of his wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Lawan commiserated with the entire family of the Senator who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the Eighth Senate and the people of Bayelsa State over the tragic loss.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila condoles Murray Bruce over wife’s death

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said that the late Mrs Murray- Bruce was a pillar of support for her husband and their entire family, saying her untimely passage has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Lawan urged Senator Bruce to take solace from the enviable life that she lived and the fond memories she left with all those whose lives she touched.

The Senate President prayed that God will comfort the Senator, the children and other loved ones she left behind and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

VANGUARD

