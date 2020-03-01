Home | News | General | COVID-19: Cross River orders closure of schools, churches; bans public gathering of over 100

The Cross River State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state and banned every public gathering that has over 100 people including political rally.

A statement issued on Friday by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, said that the order was in obedience to the directives from the Federal Government.

Dr Edu said, “This is to inform the General Public that due to the directives of the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that all modalities are put in place to prevent/manage spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic in Nigeria, all gatherings/events involving more than one hundred persons in a particular place at a particular time should be avoided.

“As such, political Parties should avoid big rallies while MDAs and organizations should avoid large social events, all Public and Private Nursery, Primary, Secondary Schools and tertiary institutions are by this notice advised to close down all academic activities on or before the 27th day of March, 2020.

“This is not in any way a deliberate attempt to disrupt any important activity or inconvenience the masses but these measures are necessary to enable the Cross River State Government and the State Ministry of Health to efficiently control, prevent and manage the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The General Public is hereby advised to adhere strictly to this new development as the Health of all Cross Riverians remains the priority of the Government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade and the Cross River State Ministry of Health. Do not panic as we’ll continue to do our best to ensure you live healthy and we will update as events unfold.

“Remember, there’s still no case of COVID-19 in Cross River State so remain calm and continue to practice regular hand washing and other safety measures ensure you visit any nearby health facility in case of any symptoms. Or call +234 803 869 9957 or 112,” Dr Edu stated.

