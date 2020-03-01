Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nollywood issues warning to actors, producers

The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has ordered members of AGN not to honor any shoot or filming that is likely to have more than 30 cast and crew members at any given time.

AGN in a statement signed by its National PRO, Monalisa Chinda Coker, said the directive is part of its proactive measure aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Corona virus.

Rollas advised all working producers to take adequate precautionary measures and provide all necessary medical requirements such as alcohol based sanitizers and hand washing facilities among others,

He urged all AGN members to abide by emergency procedure processes of good hygiene and immediately report any suspicious health issues to the nearest health authorities, emphasizing that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.

