WAEC postpones 2020 examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday, announced that it has postponed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 indefinitely.

This was confirmed in a statement by WAEC Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, on Friday.

He said the examination was postponed because of the deadly coronavirus.

The exam was scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”

Areghan further stated that the timetable for the examination had been suspended and would be reviewed once the health situation improves

